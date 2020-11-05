iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Mississauga teen arrested following child pornography investigation

peel police

A Mississauga male youth has been arrested and charged following a child pornography investigation.

 Investigators from the Peel Regional Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit (I.C.E.) with assistance from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre as well as the FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, were all involved in the investigation.

Peel Police allege the suspect hacked into private chat conversations on a popular online group meeting application and proceeded to stream offensive material. 

That prompted the investigation from the FBI, which led to tracing the suspect's whereabouts to Mississauga.

That led police to arrest the 17-year-old youth on October 29th. 

He faces charges including Making Available Child Pornography, Possession of Child Pornography, and Accessing Child Pornography. 

He appeared before a Brampton court on October 30th.