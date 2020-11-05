Mississauga teen arrested following child pornography investigation

A Mississauga male youth has been arrested and charged following a child pornography investigation.

Investigators from the Peel Regional Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit (I.C.E.) with assistance from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre as well as the FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, were all involved in the investigation.

Peel Police allege the suspect hacked into private chat conversations on a popular online group meeting application and proceeded to stream offensive material.

That prompted the investigation from the FBI, which led to tracing the suspect's whereabouts to Mississauga.

That led police to arrest the 17-year-old youth on October 29th.

He faces charges including Making Available Child Pornography, Possession of Child Pornography, and Accessing Child Pornography.

He appeared before a Brampton court on October 30th.