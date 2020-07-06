MLB releases abbreviated schedule for 2020

Major League baseball released its condensed 60-game schedule for the 2020 season Monday evening.

The Blue Jays will open their season in Tampa against the Rays July 24th.

The first home stand will be July 29th against the World Series champion Washington Nationals.

In all the Jays will face the Rays, Yankees, Red Sox, Orioles 10 times each and the Phillies 6 times.

The remaining 14 games will be split between the Nationals, Mets, Braves and Marlins.

It's still unclear where the Jays will play their home games. If they don't receive permission to play at home at the Dome, the team has already mentioned Buffalo as an alternate site.

