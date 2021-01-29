Moderna's next shipment of vaccines to Canada will be less than expected

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's other vaccine supplier has to cut back on its deliveries next week.



Moderna will ship only about three-quarters of the expected supply, cutting Canada's next shipment by more than 50,000 doses.



Canada was supposed to get more than 230,000 doses from Moderna next week, but will instead get slightly fewer than 180,000.



Moderna's Canadian manager said in a written statement that the delay is related to producing the ``drug substance'' component of the Moderna vaccine, which is being done by Swiss drug manufacturer Lonza in Visp, Switzerland.



Patricia Gauthier said the delays are short term for non-U. S. clients, and the company is still able to ship its promised doses in the first three months of the year. For Canada, that is two million doses. Canada has received 340,200 doses from Moderna so far.



The U.S. shipments from Moderna are coming from plants within the United States.