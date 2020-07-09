Mom of two killed in tragic accident in Vaughan identified

The victim of a tragic accident in Vaughan Thursday afternoon has been identified.

Our media partner CTV News Toronto says 42 year-old Maria De Simone, a mother of two, was killed in the crash.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. near Keele and Rutherford.

York Regional Police say an out of control white Audi drove across a second storey parking lot, hitting a female pedestrian, before it fell to street level.

"For reasons that are still under investigation, the vehicle left at a high speed, right over the railing of the second deck parking garage and in the process, struck a pedestrian, who was up on the second storey," said Constable Andy Pattenden.

Her employer, Frank Caruso, who owns Quality and Company Furniture around the corner, says De Simone was on her lunch break, when the accident happened.

"She didn't come back, so we started calling her phone. She wasn't answering, so we decided to come back and take a look and I noticed that her truck was here."

Caruso says they'll miss her.

"She's just like an incredible part of our company. (We're) just devastated. Her presence in the front office was amazing...and I can't even figure out how to deal with this cause it's terrible."

Police say an elderly couple was in the vehicle.

The male driver was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The female passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

