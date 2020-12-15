More anxiety, binge drinking reported ahead of holiday season: CAMH

A quarter of Canadians are feeling heightened anxiety and are binge drinking heading into the holiday season.

According to a Toronto Star report, these numbers are found in a CAMH survey that focuses on Canadias' mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most recent survey in the series was conducted from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, and finds that anxiety levels have risen to heights similar to the beginning of the pandemic.

A CAMH psychiatrist tells the Star that the biggest cause for alarm is the heightened levels of binge drinking. Just over a quarter of Canadians are engaging in heavy, episodic drinking — that's up from 19 per cent pre-pandemic.

