More businesses to open outside Toronto and Hamilton regions today

TORONTO - Most Ontario regions outside the Toronto and Hamilton area will be allowed to reopen more businesses today.

The second stage of the province's reopening includes restaurant patios, hair salons and swimming pools.

Meanwhile, the limit on social gatherings will increase from five to 10 provincewide, but people must still stay two metres away from anyone outside their own household.

Child-care centres across Ontario will also be allowed to reopen, but it's not yet clear how many will be able to implement new pandemic safety measures immediately.

The current pandemic restrictions will stay in place for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas, which have a high concentration of COVID-19 cases.

Border regions such as Windsor-Essex, Lambton County and Niagara, as well as Haldimand-Norfolk, which has seen an outbreak among migrant workers, will also not move to Stage 2 today.

Here's what can reopen today:

Outdoor dine-in services at restaurants, bars and other establishments, including patios, curbside, parking lots and adjacent properties

Daycares, with limits on the number of children at each facility

Select personal and personal care services, including tattoo parlours, barber shops, hair salons and beauty salons

Shopping malls under existing restrictions, including food services reopening for take-out and outdoor dining only

Tour and guide services, such as bike and walking, bus and boat tours, as well as tasting and tours for wineries, breweries and distilleries

Water recreational facilities, such as outdoor splash pads and wading pools, and all swimming pools

Beach access and additional camping at Ontario Parks

Camping at private campgrounds

Outdoor-only recreational facilities and training for outdoor team sports, with limits to enable physical distancing

Drive-in and drive-through venues for theatres, concerts, animal attractions and cultural appreciation, such as art installations

Film and television production activities, with limits to enable physical distancing

Weddings and funerals, with limits on social gatherings to 10 people

Here's who can move on to Stage 2:

Algoma Public Health

Brant County Health Unit

Chatham-Kent Public Health

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Grey Bruce Health Unit

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

Huron Perth Public Health

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

Middlesex-London Health Unit

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit

Northwestern Health Unit

Ottawa Public Health

Peterborough Public Health

Porcupine Health Unit

Public Health Sudbury & Districts

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

Southwestern Public Health

Thunder Bay District Health Unit

Timiskaming Health Unit

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

These regions remain in Stage 1:

Durham Region Health Department

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

Halton Region Public Health

Hamilton Public Health Services

Lambton Public Health

Niagara Region Public Health

Peel Public Health

Toronto Public Health

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

York Region Public Health

With files from CTV News and NEWSTALK 1010