More COVID-19 restrictions expected for Toronto

New restrictions on workplaces in Toronto are expected to be announced as soon as today.

Toronto's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, said during a news conference last week that stricter measures would be detailed early this week.

"Toronto Public Health will announce additional actions meant to reduce risks associated with COVID-19 in workplaces," de Villa said. "It is now reasonable that we should brace for an extended period of unsettling and discouraging numbers."

De Villa didn't explain what exactly the measures would include but did say the steps would be aimed at creating as much distance and safety as possible, while respecting the need for essential businesses to be open.

Both de Villa and Mayor John Tory are expected to hold a news conference at 2:00 p.m. today.