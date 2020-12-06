More positive COVID-19 cases reported at Brampton long-term care home

Long term care homes in Ontario continue to be hardest hit by the pandemic.

Hawthorn Woods Care Community on Goreway Drive, near Humberwest Parkway in Brampton, is one of many dealing with a serious outbreak.

Since the end of October, 64 residents and 21 staff members, have been infected with the virus. The home says 5 resident cases and 10 staff cases have since been resolved. The 160-bed facilitiy previously reported 45 active cases among residents as of Wednesday. That means 14 new cases have been reported over the last few days. Three residents have died.

In a statement to our media partner CP24, the Ministry of Long-Term Care said they just completed an inspection of the home and will determine their next actions.

Meanwhile, another facility, Westside Long Term Care Home, on Albion Road near Islington in Rexdale, has been dealing with an outbreak since November 12th.

Revera Westside Long Term Care Home

117 residents and 57 staff members have tested positive since then. As of Friday, the home says there are now 84 active cases among residents and 49 active cases among staff members.

Provincial data shows at least 110 long term care facilities across the province continue to try and manage ongoing outbreaks.