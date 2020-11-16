iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

More regions moving into red zone

framework

Peel and Toronto are unfortunately getting company in the red zone — the area of the province's new framework with the most stringent measures.

As of today, Hamilton, York and Halton will be entering the red - control zone.

That means significantly limited capacity for bars, restaurants and gyms, no team sports to be played except for training, early last-call for liquor establishments, and the closure of cinemas except for drive-ins.

Moving into the red zone also means more contact-tracing. For most facilities, business owners will have to collect contact information for each patron that walks through the doors.

Both Peel and Toronto have implemented additional measures on top of the red zone, including the banning of indoor dining.