More regions moving into red zone

Peel and Toronto are unfortunately getting company in the red zone — the area of the province's new framework with the most stringent measures.

As of today, Hamilton, York and Halton will be entering the red - control zone.

That means significantly limited capacity for bars, restaurants and gyms, no team sports to be played except for training, early last-call for liquor establishments, and the closure of cinemas except for drive-ins.

Moving into the red zone also means more contact-tracing. For most facilities, business owners will have to collect contact information for each patron that walks through the doors.

Both Peel and Toronto have implemented additional measures on top of the red zone, including the banning of indoor dining.