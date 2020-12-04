iHeartRadio

More restrictions coming?

Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams speaks during the daily briefing at Queen’s Park in Toronto, Friday, June 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

We are expecting to learn today whether areas like York Region, Halton Region and Hamilton will join Toronto and Peel in lockdown.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Williams, said on Thursday that there has been a 25 percent increase in infections over the last week and that the province needs to, "clamp down."

He wouldn't say which areas would face new restrictions.

Officials in York Region have been fighting to stay out of lockdown.

The region's medical officer of health has said there would be little to gain from moving into lockdown.

Dr. Karim Kurji said he's comfortable keeping the region in the red zone.