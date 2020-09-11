More than 100 TTC buses to be deployed next week, as ridership increases for back to school

Dozens of TTC operators who were laid off during the pandemic, were brought back to work this week.

Today, we learned that the TTC is also putting 110 more buses back on our roads, since ridership is expected to increase, as Toronto students begin the staggered return to the classroom next week.

The TTC's Stuart Green tells CP24 the buses will be deployed as needed.

"You will see those on busy parts of Jane Street, Keele, Steeles, Dufferin - those typically busy bus routes that area already getting alot of extra service - they'll get even more, as well as being able to deploy buses, where they're needed the most...around some high schools. We've identified some of the high schools, where we expect to see some traffic in the morning, but particularly around noon, when the high schools let out. So, we've worked with the school boards to make sure that's all coordinated."

Toronto and York Region students will begin the staggered return to the classroom on Monday.

Peel, Durham and Halton students started returning to the classroom earlier this week.