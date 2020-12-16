More than four-thousand people have now died of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario is reporting 2,139 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario today which is slightly down from yesterday's record of 2,275 new cases.

Seven day average coming into today is 1,962.

Toronto is reporting 780 new cases - compared to 711 yesterday (Today's 780 is a record. The previous record was 727 set on December 1st)

Peel Region is reporting 528 new cases - compared to 586 yesterday

York Region is reporting 148 new cases - compared to 154 yesterday



49,189 tests completed. According to the province the percent of tests coming back positive is at 4.3%

65,597 people are still waiting for their results.

43 new deaths. The total number of people who have died is 4,035.

22 of the deaths came in long term care. 39 new deaths in people 60 and older.

(3 deaths in 40-59, 6 new deaths in 60-79, 33 new deaths in people 80+, 1 death in 20-39)



Number of people in hospital is 932 compared to 921 yesterday (up by 11) - **this is the highest number since May 22 at 961.

Number of people in ICU is 256 compared to 249 yesterday (up by 7) ** This is only 8 beds away from matching the record set on April 9 at 264.

Number of people on ventilators is 157 compared to 156 yesterday (up by 1)

There are 2,043 more resolved cases. There's now 17,084 people currently infected with COVID-19.