More units opening up at 235 Gosford

Almost another 50 units should be reopening for tenants of 235 Gosford Blvd. in North York, the highrise that was evacuated last month because of a five-alarm fire.

Property management company Ronkay now says almost 47 units are "very likely" to become available to reenter by next Monday.

"We will be providing another advanced noticed once we have confirmation from the City of Toronto on the release of these units," the company said on its Facebook information page.

26 units were opened up on the weekend.

It's still unknown what caused the blaze, which led to the death of one man, injuries to six others and 700 people being left out of their homes.

Ronkay has also been criticized by tenants for how it's shared updates of the restoration and re-entry effort.

There have been several events to raise spirits for the displaced tenants over the holidays, including donations of toys and other gifts from the city and various organizations.



