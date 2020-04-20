More victims in Nova Scotia shooting identified

As the RCMP investigates this weekend’s horrific shooting in Nova Scotia and the motivation behind it, more details are coming out about the victims who lost their lives.

JOLENE OLIVER, AARON TUCK & EMILY TUCK

GoFundMe

A GoFundMe page has been set up for a family of three that were killed: Jolene Oliver, her husband Aaron Tuck and their 17-year-old daughter Emily Tuck.

The page was set up by Oliver’s sister Tammy Oliver-McCurdie with a $10,000 goal that was eventually surpassed Monday morning with more donations coming in.

“My sister loved poetry and books, she was the youngest of 3,” Oliver-McCurdie said, saying the money was to coordinate travel and eventual funeral services in both Nova Scotia and for family in Alberta. “Will be missed by many. Please help with what you can.”

One woman who knew the family was Natasha MacLeod, who worked with Oliver several years ago in Nova Scotia.

She said she was getting out of a long-term relationship at the time and was immediately impacted by Oliver’s family.

“This is the family I would like to have,” she said. “When she walked in the door, her family lit up.”

MacLeod said Oliver was much more than a coworker and news of the deaths has left her devastated, especially with Emily’s adult life ahead of her.

“Such an intelligent little girl,” she said. “This girl’s going to go somewhere, this girl’s going to be a doctor, she’s going to be a lawyer, she’s going to be someone that actually does something good for this world.”

“That’s what I mean when I say these people that have impacted my life, that they’re people that I will never forget.”

As MacLeod attempted to gather details like so many others, the impact truly hit her when she saw a Facebook post from Oliver’s mother, saying she had not heard from her daughter.

“My heart goes out to every single person that is affected, but I never myself thought that I would know someone, let alone a whole family,” she said.

18 people were killed during the rampage, with the 51-year-old suspect also dead. However, the RCMP has warned the death toll could rise as the investigation continues and more scenes are examined.

LISA MCCULLY

Lisa McCully, an elementary school teacher, was among the victims of a violent rampage in Nova Scotia, in what is now the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.

Late Sunday night, the Nova Scotia Teachers Union confirmed that one of its members was killed as well, teacher Lisa McCully.

McCully taught children in Grades 3 and 4 at Debert Elementary School.

“Hearts are broken along with those of her colleagues and students at Debert Elementary, as well as her family and friends who knew her not only as a passionate teacher but as a shining love in their lives,” union president Paul Wozney said.

“There are no words to capture the loss Nova Scotia has suffered,” he said. “Let’s reach out to those in our circle who have seen loved ones lost or injured and offer our love and support.”

HEATHER O'BRIEN AND KRISTEN BEATON

Late Monday morning, the Victorian Order of Nurses also identified two of its members as victims: Heather O'Brien and Kristen Beaton.

The VON said O'Brien was a licensed practical nurse of 17 years, as well as a wife, mother and grandmother, while Beaton started working six years ago as a continuing are assistant.

She was also a young wife and mother.

"All of our frontline care providers are heroes," the VON said in a statement. "Yesterday, two of those heroes, Heather O'Brien and Kristen Beaton, were taken from their families, and from VON. We mourn their loss, and we mourn for their families."​

CST. HEIDI STEVENSON

Nova Scotia RCMP

The first victim identified was the RCMP’s own Cst. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the force, wife and mother of two children.

“I met with Heidi's family, and there are no words to describe their pain," said Lee Bergerman, commanding officer Nova Scotia RCMP and assistant commissioner, on Sunday.

“Heidi’s family is a part of our RCMP family and we will embrace and support them in the days, weeks and months ahead.”