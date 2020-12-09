Most Canadians could be immunized by September 2021: Officials

It could be less than a year before our lives somewhat return to normal, and we're able to see family and friends for holidays.



Canadian officials this afternoon said they expect to have secured enough COVID-19 vaccine supply to immunize most Canadians by next September, with a goal of all Canadians being vaccinated by the end of 2021.



This comes the same day Health Canada approved the Pfizer vaccine, and shots could start being distributed as early as Dec. 15.



The federal government says vaccination for the general population is scheduled to begin in April, once priority populations have been immunized.