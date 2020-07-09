Mother, brother of PM Trudeau paid to speak at WE Charity events
The latest scandal involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken another turn.
It was last week the integrity commissioner announced an investigation of the PM for his role in awarding a sole-sourced contract to the WE Charity to run the $900-million Canada Student Service Grant project.
We've now learned Margaret Trudeau, the mother of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, was paid $312,000 for speaking at 28 WE Charity events. Sasha Trudeau, the PM's brother, was paid $40,000 to speak at eight events.
WE released a statement saying most of the fees were covered by ME to WE Social Enterprise, a for-profit entity adjacent to the charity.
However, $64,000 was paid directly by WE Charity which it blames on an error and says has been corrected by accounting.
The PMO released a statement that reads:
"The Prime Minister's relatives engage with a variety of organizations and support many personal causes on their own accord. What is important to remember here is that this is about a charity supporting students. The Canada Student Service Grant program is about giving young people opportunities to contribute to their communities, not about benefits to anyone else."