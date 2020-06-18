iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Mother, three daughters identified as victims in Brampton crash

Brampton crash

The province's Special Investigations Unit has confirmed that a 37-year-old mother, and her three young daughters died in a tragic crash in Brampton on Thursday.

The daughters were ages 1, 4, and 6.

A 20-year-old man who was driving the vehicle that crashed into their's is in life-threatening condition.

So far no specific details on what led to or caused the crash have been released, but the SIU says a police officer "observed" the car that crashed into the family's SUV before the collision happened.

The SIU will not be able to release much information until its investigation is complete.