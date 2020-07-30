iHeartRadio

Movie theatre crowds are getting bigger

Cineplex

Movie theatres in Ontario will reportedly be allowed to increase their capacity this week.

Senior government sources tell CTV News Toronto that they'll be allowed to have 50 people per showing.

Initially, they were only allowed 50 people in the entire building, no matter how many screens they have.

They'll still have to ensure physical distancing and clean seats, washrooms and touch surfaces between showings.

Cineplex Inc. had been calling on the government to relax the rules.