Multiple Toronto police officers suspended with pay in connection to tow truck industry corruption

Toronto police say multiple officers have been suspended with pay after an internal investigation around corruption in the region's towing industry.



Police did not say how many officers have been suspended but said that there are several involved.



The news comes after an 11-year-veteran with the force was charged in relation to the investigation, with police believing he stole at least one encrypted police radio so that tow truck operators could learn about crashes before competitors.



The charges come after multiple people were arrested in the Greater Toronto Area last year in connection with a violent turf war playing out amongst tow truck drivers.