Murder trial for man accused in Toronto's van attack set for November

Alek Minassian

TORONTO - The trial for the man accused of using a van to kill 10 people on a busy Toronto sidewalk has been set for this fall.

Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

Justice John McMahon set Nov. 9 for the four-week trial to begin in front of a judge without a jury.

Minassian's trial was to begin on April 6 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minassian told police just hours after the attack that he wanted revenge against society for years of sexual rejection by women.

The judge has said the case will turn on Minassian's state of mind at the time of the attack, not whether he did it.