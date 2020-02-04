Mystery advertiser accuses teachers' unions of using children as pawns

You might have seen the ads in the papers over the weekend.

The message was clear. They accused Ontario's teachers' unions of using children as pawns.

These full-page advertisements were in the Toronto Star, the National Post and the Globe and Mail on Saturday.

The group behind them is something of mystery. The group calls itself, "Vaughan Working Families," but it has no online presence and the imagery used in the ads can be bought online.

It's not clear who is footing the bill. These ads can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

The Star's advertising department says the ads have been brought to its attention and they're looking into it.

A spokesperson in Education Minister Stephen Lecce's office told CTV News Toronto they had nothing to do with the ads.

