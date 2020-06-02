iHeartRadio

Need a COVID-19 test?

COVID-19 tests

Toronto Public Health and Scarborough Health Network are running pop-up COVID-19 Assessment Centres.

They say anyone who has symptoms or thinks they may be infected (even without symptoms) is encouraged to get tested.

Here's where they are:

Tuesday, June 2 
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
Global Kingdom Ministries
1250 Markham Road

Thursday, June 4 
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
Lester B. Pearson Collegiate Institute
150 Tapscott Road

Friday, June 5
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
Sir Wilfrid Laurier Collegiate Institute
145 Guildwood Parkway

Monday, June 8
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
Scarborough Centre for Alternative Studies
720 Midland Avenue