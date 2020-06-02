Need a COVID-19 test?
Toronto Public Health and Scarborough Health Network are running pop-up COVID-19 Assessment Centres.
They say anyone who has symptoms or thinks they may be infected (even without symptoms) is encouraged to get tested.
Here's where they are:
Tuesday, June 2
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Global Kingdom Ministries
1250 Markham Road
Thursday, June 4
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lester B. Pearson Collegiate Institute
150 Tapscott Road
Friday, June 5
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sir Wilfrid Laurier Collegiate Institute
145 Guildwood Parkway
Monday, June 8
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Scarborough Centre for Alternative Studies
720 Midland Avenue