Need a COVID-19 test?

Toronto Public Health and Scarborough Health Network are running pop-up COVID-19 Assessment Centres.

They say anyone who has symptoms or thinks they may be infected (even without symptoms) is encouraged to get tested.

Here's where they are:

Tuesday, June 2

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Global Kingdom Ministries

1250 Markham Road

Thursday, June 4

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lester B. Pearson Collegiate Institute

150 Tapscott Road

Friday, June 5

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sir Wilfrid Laurier Collegiate Institute

145 Guildwood Parkway

Monday, June 8

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Scarborough Centre for Alternative Studies

720 Midland Avenue