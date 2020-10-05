Need a COVID-19 test? You can't get one at an assessment centre today

Those hoping to get tested for COVID-19 at an assessment centre today are out of luck.

The province paused walk-in testing at the centres yesterday so it can catch up on a backlog of 79,000 untested swabs.

And when the centres reopen tomorrow, tests will be by appointment only.

They'll also be limited to those exhibiting symptoms.

At least 60 pharmacies across the province are offering evaluation for asymptomatic people, also by appointment.