Neurologist charged with sexual assault

Police say a neurologist who worked at the Wasser Pain management clinic at Mount Sinai Hospital at 600 University Avenue has been charged with sexual assault. Allan Gordon, who is 75, faces five charges. Police investigated incidents they say happened between 2002 an 2016. Five patients allege they were sexually assaulted.

Police say Gordon was a director at the clinic from 1998 until 2017.

Gordon was arrested on Friday, December 20th. He is to appear in court February 5th at Old City Hall.

Police are still looking for other information and say anyone with tips can call police, or go to the police Facebook page to leave a tip.