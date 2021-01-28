New allegations against government worker accused of stealing millions

A former government worker accused of stealing $11.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the province, is facing new allegations.

The province alleges in court documents that Sanjay Madan was involved in the theft of at least $30 million more in an elaborate kickback scheme.

The government's earlier claim alleged Madan, some or all of his wife and their adult sons, and associate Vidhan Singh funnelled money from the Support for Families program to several bank accounts.

Madan's family claims they knew nothing about the alleged fraud.

The Toronto Star reports, the province now claims that Madan, Singh and four others (not his wife and sons) received millions in secret commissions for hiring contractors on IT projects.

Madan reportedly told the court this month that the government paid companies for workers, and those companies would then pay a portion to Madan and his associates.

Madan claims there was never any overbilling and that the group stayed within the approved limits for the contracts.

None of the allegations have been proven in court. No criminal charges have been laid but the OPP is investigating.