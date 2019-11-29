New bargaining dates set as high school teachers inch toward a one-day strike

The rush is on to get a deal between the province and public high school teachers.

The head of the OSSTF says they have been offered new bargaining dates and will be at the table over the weekend and into next week.

On Thursday, the union announced a one-day strike planned for Wednesday, December 4th.

Whether the new bargaining dates will make a difference, remains to be seen. It sounds like the two sides are still pretty far apart.

OSSTF President Harvey Bischof told NEWSTALK 1010's the Rush yesterday, "They're the ones who have imposed unilateral cuts and then tried to leverage the student educational experience against the bargaining table in a way that I think is unconscionable."

Moore in the Morning will hear from the Education Minister today.

Stephen Lecce joins the show at 8:20 a.m.