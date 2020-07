Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province is reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19.



28 out of Ontario’s 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases.



Yesterday the province recorded 111 cases, as well.

Here's the breakdown of new cases today in the GTA:

Toronto — 38

Peel — 3

York — 7

Durham — 11

Halton — 2

There were nine new deaths recorded today, and more than 31,000 tests completed.