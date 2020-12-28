New centre to open for long-term care residents in GTA

The provincial government has announced new supports for long-term care residents.

In a news release, the Ministry of Long-Term Care says a new specialized care centre is being opened for residents in the GTA who have to temporarily relcoate because of the situation at their long-term care home.

It'll operate as a temporary extension of Toronto Grace Health Centre to "offer surge capacity for long-term care homes across the Greater Toronto Area that are managing a COVID-19 outbreak or experiencing other challenges in the home."

Those challenges could include crowding, staff shortages, or lack of supplies.

The centre will open initially with 30 spaces, and when it's fully finished there will be 90 spaces for residents.

The ministry did not mention a date for when the centre will open.