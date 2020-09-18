New charges in a crash that killed a mother and three children

The man accused in a horrific crash that killed Karolina Ciasullo and her three children, is facing new charges.

Peel Police say 20-year-old Brady Robertson is now charged with four counts of Impaired Operation Causing Death by Drugs.

Robertson was initially charged with dangerous driving causing death.

The crash happened June 18th at Torbram and Countryside Road.

Police say Robertson was speeding when his car collided with Ciasullo's SUV.

Robertson also faces a dangerous driving charge in an incident two days earlier where he allegedly rolled through an intersection before hitting a light pole.