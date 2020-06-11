New COVID-19 cases drop to 203

The province reported 203 new cases of COVID-19 today, down from 251 the day before.

The number of recoveries was up by 505, which means more people got better compared to those who got sick.

There were 24,000 tests conducted though more than 16,000 cases are under investigation.

12 new deaths were reported, bringing the provincial total to 2,487.

The number of people in hospital dropped by 42 to 538. The number in the ICU was up by two to 120. The number of people on ventilators was up by one to 87.