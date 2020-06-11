iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

New COVID-19 cases drop to 203

COVID-19

The province reported 203 new cases of COVID-19 today, down from 251 the day before.

The number of recoveries was up by 505, which means more people got better compared to those who got sick.

There were 24,000 tests conducted though more than 16,000 cases are under investigation.

12 new deaths were reported, bringing the provincial total to 2,487.

The number of people in hospital dropped by 42 to 538. The number in the ICU was up by two to 120. The number of people on ventilators was up by one to 87.