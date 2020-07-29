New COVID-19 cases drop to the double-digits

TORONTO - Ontario reported just 76 new cases of COVID-19 today, which is the lowest day-over-day increase in cases since late March.

The total number of cases now stands at 38,986, which includes 34,741 cases marked as resolved and 2,769 deaths.

The province reported one new death related to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

There were also 174 cases newly marked as resolved.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the number of people in hospital, in intensive care and on a ventilator all dropped.

She adds the province was able to complete more than 27,000 tests the previous day.