NEW DETAILS: Oshawa shooter mostly left out of father's will

We are learning more about a possible battle over money, months before police say Mitchell Lapa shot his sister, her husband and three of their children.

Lapa and Loretta Traynor's father died in January 2019.

Documents obtained by CBC News show that before his death, he transfered full ownership of his cottage to Traynor.

In his will, he left the full proceeds from the sale of his home in Oshawa to Traynor and her children. It sold for $430,000.

The documents also show that Lapa was left only $30,000 and if he tried to challenge that, he'd get nothing.

It's not clear why he was mostly shut out.

Police are aware of the will but will not say whether it may have led to the shootings.

Police say Lapa drove from his home in Winnipeg to Traynor's home in Oshawa. He shot and wounded his sister, and killed her husband and three of their children. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.