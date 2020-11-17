New developements in Sherman investigation

The Toronto Star is reporting new developments in the investigation into the deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman.

The Sherman's were found dead in their Toronto home almost three years ago. Still, the killers have not been found.

The Star is reporting search warrants have been executed, and information gathered from a foreign country.

NEWSTALK 1010's crime expert, and former homicide detective, Mark Mendelson says this doesn't mean there's a "smoking gun," but says it's all part of the investigation.

He says the information from the foreign country could be electronic data or banking information.

It shows that police are trying to corroborate evidence they've received from conversations or earlier investigations, to "beef up their case."