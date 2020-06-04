New federal COVID-19 models show Ontario and Quebec lead the way in new cases

While Canadians are doing a good job at keeping COVID-19 at bay, we're not out of the woods yet.

Federal health officials updated the modelling projections on the severity of the virus in this country.

The slides released in the report shows 90% of all COVID-19 cases, over the last 14 days, have come in Ontario and Quebec.

And it has been affecting the older population the most, with 82% of all deaths related to the virus, coming in long-term care or seniors homes.

However, the chief public health officer says most of the country has seen the spread of the disease diminish substantially.

Dr. Theresa Tam is warning that relaxing public health restrictions too quickly or too soon could lead to a rampant resurgence of COVID-19.

She says Montreal and Toronto are two problematic areas in the country, which are seen as hot spots.

New short-term projections say as many as 18-hundred and 57 more Canadians could die of COVID-19 in the next 11 days.