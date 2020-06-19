New, heartbreaking details on the crash that killed a mother and three little girls

A new report provides more heartbreaking details on a horrific crash in Brampton that claimed the lives of a mother and her three little girls in Brampton.

Sources speaking to the Toronto Sun identify the victims as 37-year-old Karolina Ciasullo and her daughters Clara, 6, Liliana, 4, and Mila, 1.

The crash happened over the noon hour Thursday at Torbram and Countryside Drive.

Sources tell the Sun a blue Infiniti passed a Peel Police cruiser, driving erratically. They say the officer turned on their lights to pull the car over but it sped away.

They say the officer then turned their lights off but continued to follow the car.

It ran a red light and crashed into a white van with the mother and her little girls inside. The van crashed into a utility pole.

The province's Special Investigations Unit is looking into this case.

They said the 20-year-old driver of the Infinity had serious injuries.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown suggests this man never should have been driving.

"Even worse, this reckless 20 year old driver had a prohibited license for multiple driving offenses. He had plates that didn't match his car. He only has a broken leg but his victims have had their lives stolen. This is criminal negligence causing death. He belongs in jail," Brown tweeted.

The Sun reports that police received a call about erratic driving 30 minutes before the crash.

They say this is also being investigated as a possible case of impaired driving.