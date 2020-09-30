New models show 1, 000 cases of COVID-19 per day
New provincial models show potentially 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day in early October, if nothing changes and stricter distancing guidelines are not enforced. The second wave started with younger people getting sick, but that's now expanding to those who are over the age of 40
Provincial health officials say if nothing changes, we'll be seeing 1,000 cases of the virus a day, in early October.
New modelling data released today, shows the number of new cases is doubling every 10-12 days.
If the number of cases continues to grow, Ontario could see between 200 and 300 patients with COVID-19, in ICU every day.
The second wave started with younger people getting sick, but that's now expanding to those who are over the age of 40.
However, despite the increases, health officials say they have no intention of limiting non-emergency surgeries, and there's no intention yet to close down schools.