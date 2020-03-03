Ontario now has 20 cases of COVID-19

Ontario now has 20 cases of the novel coronavirus, with two new people added to the tally today.

Health officials have not yet divulged details about the new cases.

NEWSTALK 1010 has learned that both cases had a recent travel history to either Iran or Egypt, and both are in self-isolation at home.

But a spate of new ones have been reported over the past few days, all of them people who had recently travelled to Iran or Egypt, or family members of those who had visited the countries.

The province's first four cases were people with a travel history to China, where the outbreak originated, and three of those have since been completely cleared of the virus.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, has said the virus known as COVID-19 doesn't appear to be spreading locally at this time.

The new Ontario cases bring Canada's total to 29, with eight cases in British Columbia and one in Quebec.

