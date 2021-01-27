New report suggests majority of Canadians won't be vaccinated until mid-2022

There's a report out today from the Economist Intelligence Unit that is going to shock a lot of people.

The research division of The Economist newspaper is predicting how long it'll take or nations across the world to vaccinate their residents.

Some may never be offered doses.

When it comes to Canada it thinks we'll be 6 months or more behind the US and Europe.

It'll be the middle of next year before we see wide-spread vaccination coverage.

Ian Lee is an economics professor from Carlton University and the correlation that he noted is that the US and the EU are home to the largest pharmaceutical companies. "I don't want to suggest that they are picking on Canada or punishing Canada, that's not my point, but once they look after themselves, once they ensure that everyone is looked after in the European countries and the U.S. countries then they will say 'ok, now we can start pushing out the exports. If they are delayed even a month or two in vaccinating almost everybody that is going to delay it coming to us. They are going to look after their own base first; they are going look after their own citizens first."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to contend that Canadians will be largely be vaccinated by September. Lee firmly believes the prime minister knows this won't be achieved. "The Economist Intelligence Unit didn't just make this stuff up out of thin air. They have superb contacts and relationships with governments in Europe; health ministries, economics ministries, finance ministries. They are getting information from the source. Well, so is the Government of Canada.

Lee also points out that Canada has senior ambassadors in the U.S. and the EU that would bring this information to Ottawa.