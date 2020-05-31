New restrictions for travellers and workers take effect at Pearson Airport June 1st

Some new restrictions are coming to Pearson Airport.

Starting Monday, June 1st, all passengers and airport workers will be required to wear a face covering at all times in public areas of the airport. That includes at parking facilities, sidewalks and curbs outside the terminal and security screening areas - though you may be asked to remove your face covering for identification purposes.

Also, "meeters and greeters" will not be allowed to accompany passengers leaving or arriving at the airport. The airport will be restricted to travellers only.

Exceptions will be made for minors travelling unaccompanied or anyone with disabilities who's being assisted.

As for enforcing the new rules, the Greater Toronto Airport Authority says security guards, airport public safety officers and Peel Regional Police will be "politely educating" staff and passengers, who are not following the new measures.

