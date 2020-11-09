New restrictions take effect in Peel Region

The Region of Peel is imposing new rules, many of which take effect today, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The regulations, announced over the weekend, are stricter than the "Red-Control" zone rules put in by the province.

"It is time to shrink our lives to stop COVID-19 from growing completely out of control. These directives are strict, but they are what is needed to keep people in Peel working and learning, and able to access food, medical care and the basics of everyday life. Together, the actions and sacrifices of Peel residents and businesses will stop the spread of COVID-19, help avoid a lockdown and ultimately save lives. We must take aggressive action now to get the pandemic under control in Peel," Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel's Medical Officer of Health, said in a news release.

The region says the new restrictions will be in place until further notice and will be re-evaluated every 14 days.

These new restrictions go above and beyond and province's "Red-Control" rules which includes a 10-person limit for indoor dining at restaurants, a maximum of 10 people for indoor gyms and fitness classes, and 25 for outdoor classes, and the closure of indoor cinemas.

Here's a list of the additional measures imposed by the Region of Peel: