NEWSTALK 1010 listeners help raise nearly a quarter million dollars for Sick Kids

It was another heartwarming and successful NEWSTALK 1010 SickKids radiothon Thursday afternoon.

Our radio station has been a proud supporter of Sick Kids for many years and thanks to you, the listeners, helped raise big dollars once again.

The Radiothon was hosted by Ryan and Jay of the Rush and four hours after it began, Ryan announced the total dollars donated.

" First of all let me just say, thank you and thank you. Newstalk 1010 listeners through the gift of giving this afternoon have raised $248,731. Thank you."

The nearly quarter-million dollars surpassed last year's total raised.

The funds will be used for many things, including the building of a new state of the art Patient Support Centre, part of the hospital's redevelopment entitled "Project Horizon".

The children of course the big benefactors from the generosity of the listeners, including Raim, a patient who shared his experience with Ryan and Jay.

"My entire mindset has changed after going there. It's made me a lot of who I am today, it's changed me a lot in many ways because obviously experiences like that are pretty hard to go through something like that."

Among the many longstanding supporters of the hospital, mayor John Tory, who once upon a time, hosted this great cause on NEWSTALK 1010.

"I just think Sick Kids Hospital is a miracle. It's a place we're so lucky to have and they're so lucky to have you guys continuing to raise money for them."

The mayor added he was throwing "$500 into the pot."

The funds were raised from 347 donations during the four-hour event.

To that we at NEWSTALK 1010 say, "thank you".