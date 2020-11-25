Nine charges laid against Etobicoke BBQ restaurant

Adamson BBQ in Etobicoke and the operator of the restaurant have been charged, for opening illegally, for the past two days.

Police say the operator faces charges for operating a business without a licence, public health charges for breaching the rules around indoor dining, charges for opening when ordered to be closed, and public health charges for exceeding the number of people allowed in public gatherings.

The restaurant operator has been defiant, announcing on social media that he'd planned to open and serve food, while allowing indoor dining.

Police say they are "in a position to stop him," if he plans to open again tomorrow or the next day.