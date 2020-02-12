Nine year sentence for two men in College Street Bar sexual assault

A former Toronto bar owner has been sentenced to a total of nine years for drugging and sexually assaulting a barely conscious woman in 2016.

His manager was also sentenced to a nine-year total for gang sexual assault and administering a stupefying drug.

A jury convicted Gavin MacMillan, 44, and Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, 34, in November.

Jurors, however, deadlocked on a charge of forcible confinement.

The violent, hours-long assault of the 24-year-old victim was caught on surveillance video, which prosecutors said appeared to have been deliberately set up to capture such incidents.

Defence lawyers had asked for a one to two-year sentence for MacMillan, and a sentence in the range of six months less a day to a maximum two years for De Jesus Carrasco.

More to come...