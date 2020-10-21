No charges for police for pursuit that led up to Brampton crash killing mother and three daughters

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says there's no grounds for charges against Peel Police for their pursuit of a Blue Infiniti that sped through a Brampton intersection in June and smashed into an SUV, killing a mother and her three young daughters.

On June 18th, the G35 crashed into a Volkswagen SUV in the intersection of Torbam Road and Countryside Drive, killing 37-year-old Karolina Ciasullo and her three daughters, six-year-old Klara, four-year-old Liliana and one-year-old Mila.

20-year-old Brady Robertson is facing a slew of charges including four counts of dangerous driving causing death, as well as impaired driving.

But Peel Police pursued the Infiniti before the crash occurred, as a cruiser did a U-turn on on Countryside Drive around 12:16 p.m. after noticing it was missing its front license plate.

The officer turned on his emergency lights, but the Infiniti did not pull over, instead accelerated away from police, eventually blowing through the red light at Torbam Road and hitting the Ciasullo vehicle.

The SIU found that while the officer did get up to over 100 kilometres an hour in his pursuit, he never endangered a third party or caused the driver to speed away.

"He was aware he was being followed," the SIU report said of the driver.

The SIU says the officer also stopped the pursuit 300 metres short of the collision site, which police often do to avoid collisions when vehicles don't pull over.

The driver of the Infiniti was not only speeding, it's calculated the car was going 152 km/h in the 70 km/h zone when the collision happened.

"He did what one would expect of an officer in a marked cruiser patrolling the roadways who comes across a vehicle without a front licence plate; he intervened with the intention of investigating its driver for a potential traffic offence," the report said of the officer.

