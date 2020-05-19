iHeartRadio

No cross-border shopping for at least another month

am800-news-canada-us-border-bridge

Canada and the US have agreed to extend their agreement to keep border closed to non essential travel to June 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says border is a source of vulnerability so the agreement will be extended by another 30 days.

The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April. Trudeau said Canada's provincial leaders clearly wanted to continue the measures.

Many Canadians fear a reopening.

The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world, though its per capita numbers are well below many other nations.

 