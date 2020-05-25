iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

No, it wasn't a movie, and police now have one in custody

New-Toronto-Police-cruiser-2017-two-toned-2

If you were a bystander, you may have thought they were shooting a new movie on Saturday night.

But this was real life, and the bad guy, is now in custody.

It all started around 8 o'clock on Saturday, with a report about a car speeding through the neighbourhood of Eastern and Coxwell. When Police caught up, the driver didn't stop, instead crashing the car into a building near Queen and Jarvis.

To make it even more spectactular, the vehicle burst into flames.

Fearing the worst, the officer ran to the burning car to help the driver, only to find the man already gone.

He was actually jumping into the police cruiser, and making a getaway.

A short pursuit was discontinued because of concerns about safety, but the vehicle was found a short time later, on Harbourd Street. Police claim they struggled with the suspect, who allegedly assaulted an officer.

He was finally taken into custody, when more police pulled up to help.

43-year-old Cosmin Radulet has been arrested and faces a total of 13 charges, including flight from police and assault with intent to resist arrest.

 