No jackpot winner in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw

Ontario was once again shutout of any winnings in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw, but so was the rest of the country.

There was no winning ticket sold for the $7 million jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn were: 8-20-21-30-32 & 48. The Bonus number was 31.

But someone in the Prairies did win the guaranteed $1 million prize-32953477-20

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on January 29th, is expected to be worth approximately $9 million.



with files from The Canadian Press



