No more spring ahead and falling back?

AM800-News-Clock

But how would we know when to change the batteries in our smoke alarms?

A private member's bill has been tabled, asking to permanently adopt daylight saving.

An MPP from the Ottawa area has tabled the Time Amendment Act, which would change the practice of spring ahead and falling back.

In a release, Jeremy Roberts says the bill would "clear the road for Ontario to end the bi-annual practice of changing our clocks. If passed, Bill 214 will enable the Attorney General of Ontario to end bi-annual clock changes and move Ontario permanently to daylight time. The Attorney General would bring this Act into force only in coordination with our neighbouring jurisdictions of Quebec and New York."

The bill already has the support of government and has already passed second reading at Queen's Park.

 