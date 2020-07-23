No new deaths with just 103 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

103 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported today, which is a drop from the 165 new infections Ontario recorded yesterday.

It's the lowest new-case total since July 15th.

Also encouraging, is the fact that there were no new deaths reported in the province. The provincial total still stands at 2,755.

The number of recoveries out-paced the new infections for the second day in a row, with just under 1,500 active cases remaining in the province.

Breaking it down further, 60% of the new cases came in the three areas still in Stage Two, with Toronto reporting only 24 new cases.

The number of people in hospital jumped by 26 to 154.