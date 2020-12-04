No new lockdowns in Ontario

The Ontario government is tightening restrictions on three more regions in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Moving into the ``orange'' zone are the Middlesex-London and Thunder Bay areas.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit moves to the ``yellow'' category of the province's COVID-19 restriction system.

The new designations kick in on Monday.

The change to orange includes restrictions on visitors to long-term care homes and beefed up testing in the facilities.

The measures will be in place for at least 28 days.