iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

No new lockdowns in Ontario

Closed sign on a store during the second wave of the pandemic

The Ontario government is tightening restrictions on three more regions in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Moving into the ``orange'' zone are the Middlesex-London and Thunder Bay areas.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit moves to the ``yellow'' category of the province's COVID-19 restriction system.

The new designations kick in on Monday.

The change to orange includes restrictions on visitors to long-term care homes and beefed up testing in the facilities.

The measures will be in place for at least 28 days.

 